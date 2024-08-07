English Teacher: FX Releases Trailer for Comedy Series Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez

English Teacher is coming soon to FX, and the cable network has released a new trailer teasing the comedy series. All eight episodes will debut on September 2nd.

The series, created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, follows high school Evan Marquez as he tries to balance the needs of the parents and teachers. Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, and Sean Patton also star in the series.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s English Teacher stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as “Evan Marquez,” a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it.”

The trailer for the comedy series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?