English Teacher: FX Orders High School Comedy Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez

English Teacher is headed to FX. The comedy, created and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, will follow a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, as he tries to handle the demands of his students and their parents. Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, and Sean Patton also star in the new series.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FX has ordered to series English Teacher, a comedy created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. Paul Simms, veteran of FX’s Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows, will serve as an executive producer. English Teacher follows a high school teacher in Austin who’s trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the r-ules seem to change every day. “Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor and creator who has fully delivered on his vision for English Teacher,” said Grad. “Together with a creative team featuring Paul Simms and Jonathan Krisel, along with this brilliant cast, they have created a hilarious, original comedy that is fresh, engaging and fun.” Alvarez leads a cast featuring, Stephanie Koenig (Lessons in Chemistry, The Offer), Enrico Colantoni (Just Shoot Me, Veronica Mars, Station Eleven) and Sean Patton (Maron, Yes, and… ). Created by Alvarez, English Teacher is executive produced by Alvarez (The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Will & Grace), Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Girls, Flight of the Conchords), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, Portlandia) and Dave King (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place). English Teacher is produced by FX Productions.”

The premiere date for English Teacher will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on FX?