The Veil: FX Releases Trailer for Spy Thriller Series Starring Elizabeth Moss and Coming to Hulu

The Veil is coming soon to Hulu, and FX has released a new trailer for the spy thriller. Six episodes have been produced for the series.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Haluk Bilginer, Alec Secareanu, Thibault de Montalembert, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, James Purefoy, Joana Ribeiro, Phill Langhorne, Dan Wyllie, Aron von Andrian, and Dali Benssalah. It follows a pair of women playing a dangerous game while traveling through Europe.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Starring Elisabeth Moss, FX’s The Veil is a spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert potential disaster.”

The trailer for The Veil is below. The series arrives on Hulu on April 30th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?