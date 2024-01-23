TMZ Investigates: Season Two — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Explore the secret side of celebrity. Has the TMZ Investigates TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of TMZ Investigates, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A docuseries airing on the FOX television network, the TMZ Investigates TV series looks into the secret side of celebrity and aims to give viewers an inside look at some of today’s most topical and intriguing stories. Connected to the TMZ news website and the TMZ Live syndicated series, this show was preceded by four years of sporadic specials with subjects like The Miracle Children of the Amazon, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, and Who Really Killed Michael Jackson. The weekly version of TMZ Investigates dives deep into stories of celebrities, crime, and pop culture. The team investigators unearth surprising twists they piece together from interviews, videos, and a bank of sources.



Season One Ratings

The first season of TMZ Investigates averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.48 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how TMZ Investigates stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 23, 2024, TMZ Investigates has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew TMZ Investigates for season two? The network has aired specials under the same title for the past four years, so FOX executives know what kind of ratings they can expect with TMZ Investigates as a series. I have no doubt the show will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on TMZ Investigates cancellation or renewal news.



TMZ Investigates Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow TMZ Investigates‘ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the TMZ Investigates TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?