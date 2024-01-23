TMZ Investigates: Season One Ratings



Over the past four years, FOX has aired various specials under the title of TMZ Investigates. Now, the network is trying a weekly series. Will the ratings for the show be better or worse than those of the specials? Will TMZ Investigates be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docuseries, the TMZ Investigates TV series looks into the secret side of celebrity and aims to give viewers an inside look at some of today’s most topical and intriguing stories. Connected to the TMZ news website and the TMZ Live syndicated series, this show was preceded by four years of sporadic specials with subjects like The Miracle Children of the Amazon, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, and Who Really Killed Michael Jackson. The weekly version of TMZ Investigates dives deep into stories of celebrities, crime, and pop culture. The team investigators unearth surprising twists they piece together from interviews, videos, and a bank of sources.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

