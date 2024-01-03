The Floor: Season One Ratings

FOX has lots of unscripted shows, but it’s hard to consider many of them hits. Now, the network has introduced The Floor, which is based on a successful international format. Will this one be a big success in the ratings? Will The Floor be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, The Floor TV series is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Floor TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?