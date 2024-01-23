Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 22, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

TV show description:

A docu-series, the TMZ Investigates TV series looks into the secret side of celebrity and aims to give viewers an inside look at some of today’s most topical and intriguing stories.

Connected to the TMZ news website and the TMZ Live syndicated series, this show was preceded by four years of sporadic specials with subjects like The Miracle Children of the Amazon, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, and Who Really Killed Michael Jackson.

The weekly version of TMZ Investigates dives deep into stories of celebrities, crime, and pop culture. The team investigators unearth surprising twists they piece together from interviews, videos, and a bank of sources.

