3 Body Problem: Season Two; Claudia Doumit & Ellie De Lange Join Netflix Sci-Fi Series

3 Body Problem has added two series regulars to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Claudia Doumit and Ellie De Lange are joining the sci-fi series. It was reported that Doumit will play Captain Van Rijn and De Lange will portray Ayla.

Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley star in Netflix series inspired by the novel trilogy by Cixin Liu, which follows the impact of an alien invasion on Earth. During Season Two, that invasion will draw closer.

3 Body Problem has already been renewed for a third season. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

