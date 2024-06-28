Perfect Match: Season Three Renewal Announced for Netflix Dating Series

Perfect Match is returning for a third season. Netflix has renewed the dating reality series only days after the second season wrapped on the streaming service. Season two premiered on June 7th, and the ten episodes were released over three weeks. It’s been on Netflix’s Top 10 list for the past three weeks.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the dating series brings together stars from other Netflix reality shows like The Mole, Too Hot to Handle, and more. The second season cast includes Alara Taneri, Brittan Byrd, Christine Obanor, Dominique Defoe, Elys Hutchinson, Holly Scarfone, Jessica Vestal, Melinda Melrose, Micah Lussier, Tolú Ekundare, Xanthi Perdikomatis, Bryton Constantin, Chris Hahn, Dom Gabriel, Harry Jowsey, Izzy Zapata, Jake Cunningham, Justin Assad, Kaz Bishop, Nigel Euro, Stevan Ditter, and Trevor Sova.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

The series matches singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series in a search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

The premiere date for season three of Perfect Match will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you checked out this dating reality series on Netflix? Will you watch season three?