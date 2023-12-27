Blue Eye Samurai: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Anime Series

Get ready for more Blue Eye Samurai! Netflix has renewed the animated series for a second season.

Featuring the voices of Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren, Barnet Randall Park, and Kenneth Branagh, the Netflix series, set in the 17th century, follows the adventures of Mizu (Erskine) as she lives her life in the shadows.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Netflix confirmed a second season of critically-acclaimed animated series BLUE EYE SAMURAI, which was recently named by Vanity Fair as one of the Best TV Series of 2023. “When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations,” said creators, executive producers and writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. “We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue.” Season Two details to be announced. BLUE EYE SAMURAI is a provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immersing the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. TV-MA. Season one of BLUE EYE SAMURAI is created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Erwin Stoff is executive producer. Jane Wu is supervising director and producer. Blue Spirit is the animation studio. Voice cast includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast includes Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi) and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), among others.”

The video announcing the renewal of Blue Eye Samurai is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?