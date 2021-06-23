Sexy Beasts: Season Two; Netflix Gives Early Renewal to Masked Dating Show

Sexy Beasts has already been renewed for a second season before its series premieres next month. The series will feature one person looking for love with the focus being on personality. The three contestants will be masked like they are on Masked Singer. The format is based on a UK series, but a season did air on A&E in 2015.

The first season of six episodes will arrive on July 21, and a second season with another six episodes will arrive at a later date, per Variety. Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) is hosting the dating series.

The following was revealed about the Netflix series:

“Produced by All3Media-backed Lion TV, the streamer has signed on for two seasons of the reality show, which sees singles heading into blind dates transformed into various animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics. The show is based on Lion TV’s original British series for digital channel BBC Three in 2014. The format, sold by All3Media International, has traveled around the world, bolstered by demand for big, visual costume-led formats on the back of the “Masked Singer” success.”

A premiere date for season two of Sexy Beasts will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Sexy Beasts on Netflix next month?