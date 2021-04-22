Menu

Floor Is Lava: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Game Show

by Regina Avalos,

Floor is Lava TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Floor Is Lava has been renewed for a second season. The Netflix game show premiered in June 2020, and it follows contestants that try to make it through an obstacle course based on the popular childhood game.

The series was a hit for the streaming service, per Variety. Netflix revealed that 37 million viewers tuned in to watch the game show during its first four weeks of release.

Rutledge Wood is returning to host for the second season of the series which has Anthony Carbone as both showrunner and executive producer. A premiere date has not been set for season two.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of the Floor Is Lava game show on Netflix?



