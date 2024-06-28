And Just Like That…: Season Three; Mehcad Brooks and More Join Max Series, Two Promoted to Series Regulars

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming third season of the And Just Like That… series on Max. Per Deadline, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green are joining the series in recurring roles. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells are also being bumped to series regulars for the upcoming season. Max renewed the series for a third season in August 2023.

Sex in the City vet John Corbett has also been seen on set, so viewers have likely not seen the last of Aiden Shaw. At the end of season two, he and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) put their relationship on hold until his kids were older. Meanwhile, Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz for two seasons, won’t be back.

The Max series, which stars Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, is a continuation of the HBO series Sex and the City. It follows Carrie Bradshaw and her friends as they live life in their 50s.

Details about the roles the new additions will play were not revealed. The premiere date for season three of And Just Like That… will be announced later. It’s expected to launch in 2025.

