The Four Seasons: Season Two Trailer and Poster Released for Netflix Comedy Series

The Four Seasons returns for its second season later this month, and Netflix has released a trailer and poster to tease what’s next for the comedy series.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, and Steve Carell star in the series, which follows a group of friends who go on four vacations together each year.

Netflix shared the following about the eight-episode second season:

“Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together – now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group – Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) – as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy. With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons remains a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to long-term relationships, while continuing to explore the highs, lows, and humor of enduring friendships and love.”

The trailer and poster for season two are below. The series returns on May 28th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?