90 Day: The Last Resort: Season Three Premiere Date, Cast and Trailer Unveiled for TLC Series

90 Day: The Last Resort has its return date set. Season three of the reality series will arrive next month. TLC released a trailer for the series’ return along with cast details. Six couples will head to an English castle to try to save their relationships.

TLC shared the following about the new season:

“TLC announced today the return of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT. This season, 90 DAY FIANCE couples Jenny and Sumit, Shekinah and Sarper, Kara and Guillermo, Paola and Russ, Thais and Patrick, and Rebecca and Zied have all reached relationship breaking points. To resurrect their love, the six well-known pairs will spend three weeks immersed in the rolling hills and storybook charm of the English countryside just outside Bristol, England at the historic Thornbury Castle, a centuries old estate once owned by King Henry VIII and his wife Anne Boleyn. Set against this regal and romantic backdrop, the couples will attempt to rebuild trust, communication, and revive the passion in their broken relationships.

With suspicions of infidelity and cheating, communication breakdowns, sexual incompatibilities, and financial strains the couples are ready for a last-ditch effort to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and one-on-one sessions. They have three weeks to make it or break it. At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they want to renew their vows or send their partner packing at a final commitment ceremony. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, June 1 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

The following 90 DAY couples are heading to the castle:

JENNY & SUMIT – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit have been together for 15 years, balancing deep love with ongoing challenges. After seven years in India, Jenny has reached a breaking point amid rising tensions with Sumit’s increasingly involved parents. Though accepted by his family despite their huge age gap, their joint café venture failed, and their cramped living situation has only added strain. As issues of trust, control, and anger escalate, the couple find their relationship under mounting pressure.

SHEKINAH & SARPER – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé

Sarper is settling into life in America and trying to make it as a stand-up comedian with Shekinah’s initial support fading as his routine frequently targets their marriage at her expense. Less than a year into the relationship, the couple has already been through repeated ups and downs, with ongoing tension and frequent arguments continuing to strain their connection. As tensions rise over unmet expectations, Shekinah feels increasingly unsupported and alone in the relationship while Sarper feels misunderstood.

RUSS & PAOLA – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

After nearly twelve years together, Pao and Russ have spent the past two years in emotional limbo, marked by strain, disconnection, and ongoing stress. Pao’s professional wrestling career took off with a new opportunity in Las Vegas, where Pao didn’t want Russ to move with her and her son Axel. But Russ refused to be left behind, causing more stress than ever. Though Russ is determined to repair the relationship, Pao remains skeptical as they consider whether to start fresh or if they are too far gone.

KARA & GUILLERMO – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Kara and Guillermo are currently living in separate homes just minutes apart as they try to determine whether their marriage and their family can be saved. Years of built-up resentment, compounded by jealousy and suspicions of infidelity, have overshadowed the love they once shared. After reconnecting at the Tell All, they acknowledged that their feelings remain, but they are unsure how to move forward.

PATRICK & THAIS – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

The past few years have been difficult for Patrick and Thais, marked by the birth of their daughter, a move to Las Vegas, a failed business, family tragedy, and health issues. As Patrick works to recover financially and emotionally, tensions rise over spending, support, and communication. A growing lack of intimacy and Thais’s desire to travel to Brazil more frequently, sometimes without Patrick, has further strained their relationship. With trust and respect issues escalating, the couple is struggling to stay connected.

REBECCA & ZIED – Last Seen on 90 Day Fiancé

Over the past few years, Rebecca and Zied have realized they have very little in common with differences in culture, religion, and a 22-year age gap fueling ongoing conflict. Their relationship has fallen into a cycle of distance, cheating accusations, and reconciliation without resolution. Hoping for a fresh start, they relocated to Tampa at Zied’s request, but the move has only worsened tensions. Now largely living separate lives under the same roof, their marriage is at a breaking point, and this may be their final chance to make it work.”