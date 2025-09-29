Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Ratings + Viewer Votes

There’s no need to wonder if Bob’s Burgers will be cancelled anytime soon. FOX has already renewed the sitcom for a 17th season and beyond. At some point, it seems likely that, since FOX no longer owns the series, it will leave the network. When will that happen? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service. In season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 15 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 814,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Bob’s Burgers yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for a 17th season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob’s Burgers TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a 17th season?