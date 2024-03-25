90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Season Four Couples, Trailer and Premiere Date Set for TLC Reality Series

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise has a premiere date for its fourth season. TLC announced the return date for the series by releasing new photos and a trailer and revealing more about the couples who will appear in the reality show’s new season. New episodes arrive in April.

The four couples will face new challenges as the Americans travel to new places to find out if they have met the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with online. TLC revealed more in a press release.

“An all-new season of TLC’s hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns as four lovestruck Americans travel to new international locations including Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia to be with their significant others who reside in these countries. The couples featured this season test each other’s limits, face emotional hardships and learn surprising, new things about themselves along the way. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE premieres Monday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

The following couples are featured in the upcoming season:

Kyle (32, Los Angeles, CA) and Anika (39, Malta):

By day, Kyle is a seemingly traditional guy who works as an accountant. His real passion and hobby, however, is donating sperm. Kyle has 71 children and nine on the way from donating sperm to women around the world. Anika, a single mother who wants to have another child, saw Kyle’s donation information online and booked a consultation call with him. Ever since their first conversation, they both felt a spark, but slowly the conversation changed from donating to dating! Now Kyle will travel to the beautiful island of Malta to meet Anika for the first time. But will he stop donating for good to be with Anika?

Shawn (61, New York, NY) and Alliya (25, Brazil):

When Shawn, a celebrity hairstylist from New York, first met Alliya online, Alliya identified as a “he” named Douglas. Assigned male at birth, Alliya started embracing her feminine side while she was dating Shawn. As the couple progresses on this journey of learning more about themselves as well as each other, will their initial feelings and attraction towards each other grow stronger or will the two grow apart?

Luke (30, Los Angeles, CA) and Madelein (19, Colombia):

Luke met Madelein in Colombia while he was on vacation. The two instantly hit it off and they ended up spending Luke’s entire holiday together. Once Luke returned to LA, he decided he was going to move to Colombia to be with Madelein. Only there’s one little hiccup – the once wealthy Luke gets a reality check and doesn’t have the money to move, nor can he support Madelein’s lavish lifestyle like she believes he can.

Alex (30, Dallas, TX) and Adriano (33, Italy):

Family-oriented Alex hails from Texas, and free-spirited Adriano lives in Italy. The two crossed paths while Alex was traveling, and although they had different ideas of what they were looking for in a relationship, Alex and Adriano’s chemistry proved strong from the beginning. But is a steamy connection enough to overcome their extreme differences, especially over their preferences in bed?