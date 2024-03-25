Bosch: Legacy: Season Three; Five Cast in Recurring Roles on Amazon Freevee Series

Bosch: Legacy had added to its cast for its third season. Five new faces will appear in recurring roles in the Bosch spin-off series. Andrea Cortés, Tommy Martinez, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, and Dale Dickey are joining Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez in the drama, which was renewed ahead of its second season premiere.

Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, Bosch: Legacy follows Bosch (Welliver) after he leaves the LAPD to become a private investigator. Based on two of Connelly’s novels, Desert Star and The Black Ice, season three is currently filming.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of season three of the Amazon Freevee series and the roles the new arrivals will play:

“The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Cortés has been cast as Victoria Hernandez; Martinez as Albert Torres; Brady as Siobhan Murphy; Burke as Finbar McShane; and Dickey as Sheila Walsh.”

The premiere date for Bosch: Legacy season three will be announced later.

