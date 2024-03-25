NCIS: CBS Bosses on How the Paramount+ Tony and Ziva Spin-Off Came About

The NCIS world is expanding during the 2024-25 season with two brand-new spin-offs. One is a prequel, NCIS: Origins, following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s early days; the other brings Tony and Ziva, played by Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, back to the small screen. The new spin-off is headed to Paramount+ next season, and production on the 10-episode season is set for this summer.

CBS Studios President David Stapf said the following about how the spin-off came about, per Deadline:

“Tony and Ziva, it’s one of the most unrequited love stories for the audience, the audience loved Tony and Ziva. And in the audience’s mind, and in our mind, they left too soon. So, reuniting them with a global audience is the intent on that show. And because it’s going to be on Paramount+, it can exist within the universe without, in our minds, cannibalizing anything else. Michael and Cote have been talking about this show for years and years and years. So they were the ones that cooked up the rough edges of the idea, went to [writer] John McNamara, along with us, saying, we’d love to do this show. And the timing was right. They had started talking about it before [Bull ended], somewhere after they had both left NCIS. Put yourself in their shoes. They’re constantly getting hit up by fans as to, oh my god, I miss you. When are you going to be back together, what happened to your child and all that stuff. And so, again, I keep saying it but there was an organic reason for this show to exist, it was almost like a fan demand for it.”

The premiere date and additional details for the yet-to-be-titled series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Tony and Ziva back together on the small screen?