NCIS: Season 19; CBS Boss Addresses Mark Harmon’s Future, Move to Mondays

NCIS has some big changes ahead. The CBS drama is moving to a new night after 18 years and star Mark Harmon will likely have a reduced role on the series.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl spoke about Harmon’s role in the upcoming 19th season, per Deadline:

“Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show. In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward.”

At the end of last season, Gibbs’ boat exploded and Harmon’s character could be seen swimming away. Viewers will find out about his fate in the early episodes of season 19. As far as the show’s move from Tuesday to Monday nights, Kahl said the following, per TV Line:

“We hope to improve the [Monday] time period significantly, and we hope that it can be a strong lead-in to help launch NCIS: Hawai’i…. We realize that we can’t take [the time slot change] for granted. We have to help educate people and let them know where it’s moving to.”

NCIS returns to CBS on Monday, September 20th.

What do you think? Are you planning to keep watching NCIS on Monday nights? Will you continue to watch if Harmon isn’t on the series as much?