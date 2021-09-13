Menu

NCIS: Season 19; CBS Boss Addresses Mark Harmon’s Future, Move to Mondays

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS has some big changes ahead. The CBS drama is moving to a new night after 18 years and star Mark Harmon will likely have a reduced role on the series.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl spoke about Harmon’s role in the upcoming 19th season, per Deadline:

“Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show. In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward.”

At the end of last season, Gibbs’ boat exploded and Harmon’s character could be seen swimming away. Viewers will find out about his fate in the early episodes of season 19. As far as the show’s move from Tuesday to Monday nights, Kahl said the following, per TV Line:

“We hope to improve the [Monday] time period significantly, and we hope that it can be a strong lead-in to help launch NCIS: Hawai’i…. We realize that we can’t take [the time slot change] for granted. We have to help educate people and let them know where it’s moving to.”

NCIS returns to CBS on Monday, September 20th.

What do you think? Are you planning to keep watching NCIS on Monday nights? Will you continue to watch if Harmon isn’t on the series as much?



Connie

Yes! I will still watch NCIS. I’ve been watching from the very beginning. I think it was a big mistake to cancel NCIS New Orleans. It was a great show!

Jennifer

YESSSS!

Bonnie Allen

Yes my family and I will watch on Monday, we love NCIS. Will be disappointed if Harmon drops out, please have him stay as much as possible. Hope his health is ok.???

ALEXA

Sure I will watch on Monday Night but I think it was a mistake to move it from 8PM on Tuesday’s! I hope that Mark Harmon is in many more than half the episodes! The biggest mistake was cancelling NCIS New Orleans for a new Hawaii show! The New Orleans Team had just started to gel rock and was much better than LA (without Hetty the interest drops)

John Parkyn

Enjoy this show one of my favorite shows. Never missed any episodes of it last couple years been watching so good.

Denyse

sure i will watch it and glad its on monday cz tuesday was a busy day for recording .too many shows at the same time monday was quiet

