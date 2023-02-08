Bosch: Amazon Studios Developing Two Spinoff TV Series

The Bosch universe is getting expanded. Amazon Studios is developing two new spinoff series. Viewers have already seen seven seasons of Bosch on Prime Video and Bosch: Legacy on Amazon Freevee. The series are inspired by the novels by Michael Connelly.

These new shows will be based on the characters of Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Jamie Hector is in talks to reprise his role for the Edgar series. The character was Bosch’s partner in the original series.

Deadline revealed the following about the Jerry Edgar series:

“The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.”

As for the Renee Ballard series, the character has not yet appeared on either of the previous Bosch series. The following was revealed about the potential series:

“The second drama, the Untitled Renee Ballard project, centers around a character that has not appeared on the two Bosch series to date: Detective Renee Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.”

Neither series has been officially ordered yet, and it is not known which Amazon outlet the shows would air on if ordered.

