Fawlty Towers: John Cleese and Daughter Making Sequel to BBC Comedy Series

Fawlty Towers is returning to the small screen. Castle Rock Entertainment is making a sequel to the BBC series which aired for two seasons in 1975 and 1979 on BBC. John and Camilla Reese are behind the new series. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi are executive producing the comedy.

Variety revealed that “the new series will explore how the over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world and will explore the relationship between Basil and a daughter he has just discovered he had, as the two tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel.”

John Cleese spoke about bringing Fawlty Towers back to the small screen. He said the following:

“What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process. When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

Matthew George also spoke about the series:

“Meeting John and Camilla was one of the great thrills of my life. I’m obsessed with ‘Fawlty Towers’ and the legendary characters he created. I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true.”

It is not known where the series will land in the US when it is ordered. It will likely air on BBC in the UK.

