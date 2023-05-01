Bosch: Legacy: Season Three Renewal for Amazon Freevee Series, Season Two Cast Announced

Harry Bosch is staying on the case. Amazon Freevee has renewed the Bosch: Legacy TV series for a third season ahead of the second season’s premiere.

A sequel to the Bosch series, which ran for seven seasons, the Bosch: Legacy TV show is based on the novels of Michael Connelly. The drama stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz, with Jamie Hector, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, David Moses, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Jacqueline Pinol, Jacqueline Obradors, DaJuan Johnson, and David Marciano. The story follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. He finds himself working with one time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). Without the badge, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in tech-forward gadget whiz Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Chang). Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Lintz) ventures into the world of the LAPD as a rookie patrol officer. She’s paired with Reina Vasquez (Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer.

David Denman, Patrick Brennan, Rafael Cabrera, Bruce Davison, Jessica Camacho, and Guy Wilson have joined the cast for season two.

Bosch: Legacy launched a year ago and ran for 10 episodes. It had already been renewed for a second season by the time the series debuted. This early third-season renewal comes following a solid first-season performance. It reportedly attracted more viewers than any season of the original Bosch series, which Prime Video released.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

Season two of Bosch: Legacy is expected to debut later this year, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Bosch: Legacy TV series on Amazon Freevee? Are you glad this sequel series has been renewed for a third season on Amazon Freevee already?

