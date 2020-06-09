90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!: TLC Announces New Spin-off Series

90 Day Fiance has become a big hit for TLC, and its most recent spin-off, Before the 90 Days, brought in even more viewers to the franchise. The series wrapped its season on May 31. Later this month, a new spin-off, B90 Strikes Back, will arrive.

The series will feature members of the cast who will watch their episodes and share their thoughts on fan comments virtually. The cast appearing on the series will film themselves. B90 Strikes Back will premiere on TLC on June 22.

This series is being created due to the response of Before the 90 Days. Variety shared the following about the popularity of the series:

“Its progenitor 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which concluded on May 31, was a ratings blockbuster for TLC, hitting series highs for the franchise (no doubt in part because of home-bound viewers). In Nielsen’s live-plus-three ratings, Before the 90 Days drew an average of 4.2 million viewers (up 45% from Season 3) and a 3.7 in TLC’s target demographic of women 25-to-54 (up 24%). Its overall 25-to-54 rating was a 2.7 — 30% higher than Season 3’s average.”

Check out a trailer for 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this franchise? Will you watch this new spin-off?