Stumble: Cancelled; NBC Cheerleading Sitcom Won’t Be Back for Season Two

Fans of Stumble don’t have something to cheer about. NBC has cancelled the series so there won’t be a second season for 2026-27. The show’s freshman season of 13 episodes finished airing in March.

A mockumentary-style comedy series, the Stumble TV show is loosely based on the Netflix docuseries Cheer. This program stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy. Kristin Chenoweth recurs. The story follows the high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer. As it begins, Courteney Potter (Lyon) is a workaholic and a top cheerleading coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College in Wichita Flats, Texas. Her husband is Boone (Killam), a football coach at the same institution. Following the surfacing of a somewhat embarrassing video, Courteney is fired. Still one win away from a record-setting 15th championship, she takes a job at Headleston Junior College which is 80 miles away in Oklahoma. There, she puts a squad together in order to qualify for the Daytona Cheerleading Championships.

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Stumble averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.79 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While it’s received some positive reviews, the half-hour series drew low ratings and is one of the least-watched shows on the network this season. The cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

NBC also cancelled Brilliant Minds today while the fates of The Hunting Party and Law & Order have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you watched the Stumble TV series? Are you disappointed this NBC comedy wasn’t renewed for a second season?

