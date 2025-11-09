Stumble: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

NBC has very few comedy series these days and mockumentary-style shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation have performed very well for the network in the past. Will this new one have a long run? Will Stumble be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A mockumentary-style comedy series, the Stumble TV show is loosely based on the Netflix docuseries Cheer. This program stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy. Kristin Chenoweth recurs. The story follows the high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer. As it begins, Courteney Potter (Lyon) is a workaholic and a top cheerleading coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College in Wichita Flats, Texas. Her husband is Boone (Killam), a football coach at the same institution. Following the surfacing of a somewhat embarrassing video, Courteney is fired. Still one win away from a record-setting 15th championship, she takes a job at Headleston Junior College which is 80 miles away in Oklahoma. There, she puts a squad together in order to qualify for the Daytona Cheerleading Championships.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Stumble yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of November 9, 2025, Stumble has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Stumble TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?