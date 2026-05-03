Fire Country, NCIS: Sydney, Matlock, NCIS: Origins: CBS Dramas Get Shortened 2026-27 Seasons

CBS is making some big moves for next season. Four of the network’s biggest dramas will have shortened seasons during the 2026-27 season to make room for more programming.

According to Deadline, Fire Country and Matlock will have 13-episode seasons, and NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney will have 10-episode seasons.

The NCIS programs will share the Tuesday night 10pm slot. Matlock will return at midseason, and Fire Country will remain on Friday nights.

CBS released no statement about the episode orders for next season. The following was revealed about the rest of CBS’ lineup:

“The episode count reductions are understandable given the size of CBS’ scripted roster for next season. While most broadcast networks are largely keeping the volume of scripted series consistent year-to-year amid ongoing broadcast business challenges in the streaming era, CBS is going for a sizable increase in 2026-27. With the majority of its current slate performing well, the network is not bringing back only one drama, Watson, and two comedy series, The Neighborhood and DMV. At the same time, CBS is adding three new drama series, Cupertino, Einstein and NCIS: New York, and one comedy series, Eternally Yours. Cupertino and NCIS: New York, which are on the fall schedule, will produce a full-season load of 20 episodes each; Einstein, which will debut in midseason, has a 13-episode order.”

Premiere dates for CBS’ fall lineup will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these shortened seasons for CBS’ most popular dramas?