Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Seven; Paramount+ Drops 22 New Episodes of BET Drama Series

Tyler Perry’s The Oval is back. According to TV Line, the series was quietly renewed for a seventh season, which was released in its entirety on Wednesday on Paramount+. The previous six seasons aired on BET, with the sixth season wrapping in December.

Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Teesha Renee, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, Russell Thomas, and Nelson Estevez star in Tyler Perry’s The Oval, which follows all the happenings in the White House as Quinn’s President Hunter Franklin leads the country.

Season seven picks up immediately following the events of the season six finale, which left fans of the series with several cliffhangers. Viewers can now tune in and find out what happened.

What do you think? Do you watch Tyler Perry’s The Oval? Will you watch the series on Paramount+?