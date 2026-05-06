King of the Hill: Season 15; Hulu Unveils Premiere Date and Poster for Animated Series Return

King of the Hill has its return date set. Hulu released a poster to announce the July premiere date for season 15 of the animated series. The series has been renewed through season 17.

Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss are featured as the voice cast for the upcoming season, which will continue to follow Hank, Peggy, and their friends.

Hulu shared the following about the season ahead:

“Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.”

King of the Hill returns on July 20th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this animated series? Do you plan to watch the new season this summer?