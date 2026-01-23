Shoresy: Season Five Premiere Date; Hulu Announces Season Six Pick Up for Canadian Comedy

Shoresy has a return date. Season five of the Canadian hockey comedy will arrive on Hulu next month, and the series has been renewed for a sixth season ahead of its return.

Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard star in the series, which follows the players of a fictional hockey team.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return and renewal:

“Created by and starring Jared Keeso (“Letterkenny”) and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, “Shoresy” is back with the Bulldogs! Hulu has announced the US premiere date for the highly anticipated fifth season of “Shoresy.” The Hulu Original series returns on Saturday, February 21 with all six new episodes premiering exclusively on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US. Complete seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Hulu. In addition, Hulu has announced the pickup of season 6, which will premiere in 2027. SYNOPSIS: Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game. CAST: Returning cast starring alongside Keeso are: Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat; Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan; and Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan. From, Montréal, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo; and former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch. Ryan McDonell (THE CROSSING) stars as Michaels; and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody. Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively. North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, Maclean Fish as Jory, and Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr.”

More photos for season five are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed?