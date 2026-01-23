Being Gordon Ramsay: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Documentary Series

Get ready to see Gordon Ramsay as you have never seen him before. Being Gordon Ramsay, a documentary series coming soon to Netflix, will take viewers into the life of the famous chef.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“The steaks have never been higher. Netflix today debuted the trailer for Being Gordon Ramsay, which will launch on February 18th. The six part documentary series follows one of the world’s most famous chefs in the lead-up to his biggest restaurant ventures to date: the opening of five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate. The series has exclusive access to the Ramsay family, as Gordon balances other work commitments and the incredibly challenging build, with life as a husband and father, with wife Tana and their 6 children. The series is an unflinchingly honest, and heart-warmingly funny journey into Gordon Ramsay’s 100-mile-an-hour-life. The project is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment Company. BEING GORDON RAMSAY is a new documentary series following one of the world’s most famous chefs in the lead-up to his biggest restaurant ventures to date: the opening of five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate. This is Gordon as we have never seen him before as he opens the doors to his home and businesses. Over a 6 month window, the expansion of his restaurant empire begins to take shape and, with the official launch fast approaching, we see Gordon balance the challenges that come with it with his life as a husband to Tana, and father to their six children.”

A trailer and key art for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?