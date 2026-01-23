American Idol: Season 24; ABC Series Adds Ohana Round and Social Media Voting

American Idol is adding some new features to its upcoming season. A new Ohana Round and social media voting will be featured in season 24 of the music competition series.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood as judges, the new season is kicking off later this month.

ABC shared the following about the new Ohana Round:

“This season, “American Idol” will introduce a new round of competition featuring a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers, adding a fresh element when the show heads to Hawai’i for the brand-new ‘Ohana Round. Filmed at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, a three-episode arc follows the iconic Hollywood Week, with the brand-new ‘Ohana Round featured as one of those episodes, offering hopefuls a distinct moment in the competition. Designed as the ultimate focus group, the ‘Ohana Round blends peer respect, emotional support and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote. In this new round, the top 30 hopefuls will perform for industry tastemakers – who collectively reach nearly 149 million followers – including Kaniyia Brown & Terry McCaskill (social media personality duo), Anthony Gargiula (artist and music creator), Loren Gray (singer and actress), Shirley Halperin (co-editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone), Evan Ross Katz (writer, podcast host and cultural commentator), Cheryl Porter (singer and vocal coach phenomenon), and Kelly Sutton (country music personality and Grand Ole Opry announcer) – as well as their peers, family members and friends. By the end of the ‘Ohana Round, only 20 contestants will advance in the competition. “American Idol” returns Jan. 26 on an all-new night on ABC, with episodes streaming next day on Hulu.”

As for social media voting, it is the series trying to move with the times. Deadline shared the following statement from Megan Michaels Wolflick:

“There’s always an immense amount of pressure regarding how we level up. What do we do that’s different? We don’t know who is going to come across our door, but we want to use the momentum of last season to bring in new people and fire them up. We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time. If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting. It could tip the scale. Trends are always different.”

What do you think? Do you watch this ABC series? Are you excited about these changes?