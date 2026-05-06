Fightland: Starz Releases Premiere Date and First Photos from New Crime Drama Series

Fightland has its premiere date set. Starz released the first photos from the crime drama to announce the series’ July arrival.

Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple star in the series set in the world of British boxing.

Starz shared the following about the upcoming series:

“STARZ today announced that its pulse-pounding self-owned new series, “Fightland,” will premiere on Friday, July 31. The network also released first-look images introducing viewers to the gritty world and the dangerous characters at the heart of the newest family crime drama. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren’t always what they seem. “Fightland” follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him. With edge-of-seat action and populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before.

On the night Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead, causing Duke to snap and results in him spending eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up — the criminal kingpin and former promoter, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke’s life, to pick up the pieces.

Working with a cartel desperate to control London’s drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley’s empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy. But amidst a volatile criminal landscape, and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory – revenge for his brother.

In addition to Charles, Pinnock and Ayorinde, “Fightland” stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella “Cece” Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel “Zeek” Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin “Jay” Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary “Gazzer” Kilroy.

“Fightland” is STARZ’s first wholly owned series as the network continues to bolster its fully owned programming pipeline as a standalone company. STARZ is the premium streaming home for women and underrepresented audiences, driven by inclusive, adult storytelling and an unwavering commitment to the viewers it serves. STARZ’s expanding slate is a blend of self-owned originals (“Fightland”), prestige acquisitions (“Amadeus,” “The Listeners”), and powerhouse franchises (“Outlander,” “Power”).

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces through his G-Unit Film & Television, along with Francis Hopkinson (“Wallander,” “Bancroft”) and Kate Leadbetter (“Woman in White,” “Catherine the Great”) of Expanded Media who also produce. The series is created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan & Marlon Smith (“Run”, “Save Me”), who also serve as executive producers and writers, and Damione Macedon (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) & Raphael Jackson Jr. (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) who serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers. Otto Bathurst (“Peaky Blinders”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes.”