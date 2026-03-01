Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Five; Starz Unveils Premiere Date, Photos & Teaser for Final Episodes

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has its return date. Starz announced that the final season of the Power spin-off series will arrive in June, along with first-look photos and a teaser.

Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor star in the series, which follows Kanan Stark during the 1990s.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“STARZ has released a teaser trailer and first-look photos for the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” set to premiere Friday, June 12, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) journey over the last four seasons of “Raising Kanan” has been fraught with ambition, betrayal and relentless attempts to escape his mother’s shadow. He once looked up to Raq, eager to join her empire, but he soon learned the truth about who she really was and the secrets she was hiding from him. Forced to confront this web of lies, Kanan faced an existential crisis of self-discovery and emerged stronger and more resolute than ever. Although he embraced his true self, and broke free from his mother’s influence, he still couldn’t let her crimes go unanswered. Season four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” averaged 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode. To date, the series has accumulated over 21 billion minutes viewed across all episodes and remains one of STARZ’s top-performing series. Now, in Season Five, Kanan’s true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business alongside Southside legend Breeze (Shameik Moore), and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game. Whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique (Joey Bada$$) fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes, many sacrifices will be made. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second spinoff in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Creator Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Five. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. All four seasons of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” are available to stream now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.”

The photos and teasers for season five are below.

