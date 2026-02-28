Homicide: New York: Season Two Trailer, Poster & Premiere Date Set for Netflix Documentary Series from Dick Wolf

Homicide: New York has its return date set. Season two of the Dick Wolf documentary series will arrive next month. The five-episode season will bring five new cases to viewers.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“From Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes the return of HOMICIDE NEW YORK, a docuseries that illuminates some of the most notorious crimes from the city that never sleeps. Here, an elite team of NYPD detectives relive the homicide investigations that defined their careers. These are their stories.”

The trailer and poster for season two are below. The series returns on March 25th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?