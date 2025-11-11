A Different World: Netflix Orders Sequel to NBC ’90s Comedy Series

Netflix is officially headed back to Hillman. The streaming service has ordered a sequel series to A Different World. The series will follow the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley as she attends the same college her parents attended.

Maleah Joi Moon will play their daughter. Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Kennedi Reece will join her.

We’re officially heading back to Hillman! Introducing the cast of A Different World, a new sequel series, coming soon to Netflix. Debbie Allen will return as a director and EP alongside showrunner and EP Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Bel-Air). Original series writers Reggie… pic.twitter.com/44XI0Kr2ud — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2025

Show creator Felicia Pride said the following about the series, according to Tudum:

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life. I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

Series director Debbie Allen also spoke about the series. She said, “There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World. Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

