The Traitors: Season Four Premiere Date Announced for Peacock Competition Series

The Traitors has its return date set. Peacock announced the premiere date of the competition series’ fourth season with the release of a trailer. Alan Cumming hosts the series.
Peacock announced the competitors for the season back in June. Viewers will see the following compete:
- Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)
- Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
- Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)
- Ian Terry (Big Brother)
- Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)
- Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)
- Rob Cesternino (Survivor)
- Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
- Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)
- Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)
- Michael Rapaport (Actor)
- Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Natalie Anderson (Survivor)
- Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)
- Ron Funches (Comedian)
- Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)
- Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)
- Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
- Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)
The series returns on January 8th. Check out the preview for The Traitors season four below.
Consider this your official warning
A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 8 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/rnXr2f5jlm
— The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) November 9, 2025
What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season four when it arrives in January?