Dear White People: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

Have race relations improved at Winchester University? Has the Dear White People TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?



A Netflix comedy-drama, Dear White People stars Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, and DeRon Horton, with Giancarlo Esposito narrating. A sequel to Justin Simien’s 2014 film, Dear White People takes place at the largely white Winchester University, an Ive League school. The pointed comedy takes on the idea of a “post-racial” America, while also following students who are coming into their own as they face the future.



Unless they decide to release viewership statistics, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Dear White People for season four. In the beginning, Netflix was slow to pull the cancellation lever, but that has changed in recent years. While they’ll still give a series a chance to catch on, their idea of the long haul can be closer to three seasons than to seven. On the flip side, when they do renew, they usually do so pretty quickly. If good news is on its way, it’s most likely to come within a month or two of the drop date. I’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this page accordingly. Subscribe for free Dear White People cancellation or renewal news alerts.

10/5/19 update: Dear White People has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix.



