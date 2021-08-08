Network: Netflix
Episodes: TBD (half-hour)
Seasons: Four
TV show dates: April 28, 2017 — September 22, 2021
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, DeRon Horton, Nia Jervier, Jemar Michael, Wyatt Nash, and Jeremy Tardy.
TV show description:
A sequel to Justin Simien’s 2014 film, the Dear White People TV show takes place at the largely white Winchester University, an Ivy League school. Although they’re subtle, the school is not free from racial animosity.
The pointed comedy takes on the idea of a “post-racial” America, while also following students who are coming into their own as they face the future.
The series explores themes including social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (and the lack of it, too), as well as activism, which is sometimes much needed and other times misguided.
Netflix says, “Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.”
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: September 22, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Dear White People TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season on Netflix?
I love this show. It gives a real take on how we not only see ourselves but how we are divided into subgroups amongst ourselves in college, at work and other organizations. This depends on how we see ourselves. This show is so true. This is what happens in our society. Without getting to deep this is an excellent show for all to watch no just to show our biases but to awaken our cultural sensibilities and stop acting like we don’t have these biases to begin with.
RENEW, I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!
Cancel. If a wanted a sermon I would go to church.
sorry banshee but black people shows are getting cancelled every day and yet shows like big bang theory or shows like Elmo or barney but yet let it be a show that stands for black rights and tells everyone how black people get treated people like you want to cancel it. #blacklivesmatter #alllivesmatter
Awesome show! Brilliant writing, excellent acting – a fine and entertaining production. So refreshing to see and hear examples of diverse African-American lives and experiences, and the courage to address so many important issues facing all Americans today. We need more voices like this on the air !!! Can’t wait for season 3
Cancel
cancel
RENEW.
A great and timely show.
Renew!