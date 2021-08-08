Network: Netflix

Episodes: TBD (half-hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: April 28, 2017 — September 22, 2021

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, DeRon Horton, Nia Jervier, Jemar Michael, Wyatt Nash, and Jeremy Tardy.

TV show description:

A sequel to Justin Simien’s 2014 film, the Dear White People TV show takes place at the largely white Winchester University, an Ivy League school. Although they’re subtle, the school is not free from racial animosity.



The pointed comedy takes on the idea of a “post-racial” America, while also following students who are coming into their own as they face the future.

The series explores themes including social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (and the lack of it, too), as well as activism, which is sometimes much needed and other times misguided.

Netflix says, “Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.”

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: September 22, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Dear White People TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season on Netflix?