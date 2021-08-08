Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Dear White People

Dear White People TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Network: Netflix
Episodes: TBD (half-hour)
Seasons: Four

TV show dates: April 28, 2017 — September 22, 2021
Series status: Ending

Performers include: Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, DeRon Horton, Nia Jervier, Jemar Michael, Wyatt Nash, and Jeremy Tardy.

TV show description:
A sequel to Justin Simien’s 2014 film, the Dear White People TV show takes place at the largely white Winchester University, an Ivy League school. Although they’re subtle, the school is not free from racial animosity.

The pointed comedy takes on the idea of a “post-racial” America, while also following students who are coming into their own as they face the future.

The series explores themes including social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (and the lack of it, too), as well as activism, which is sometimes much needed and other times misguided.

Netflix says, “Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.”

Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: September 22, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Dear White People TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season on Netflix?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

9 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tamara Smith

I love this show. It gives a real take on how we not only see ourselves but how we are divided into subgroups amongst ourselves in college, at work and other organizations. This depends on how we see ourselves. This show is so true. This is what happens in our society. Without getting to deep this is an excellent show for all to watch no just to show our biases but to awaken our cultural sensibilities and stop acting like we don’t have these biases to begin with.

2
0
Reply
Lisa A Banks

RENEW, I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!

2
-2
Reply
Banshee

Cancel. If a wanted a sermon I would go to church.

4
-2
Reply
power to the people

sorry banshee but black people shows are getting cancelled every day and yet shows like big bang theory or shows like Elmo or barney but yet let it be a show that stands for black rights and tells everyone how black people get treated people like you want to cancel it. #blacklivesmatter #alllivesmatter

1
-3
Reply
Kirsten Wood

Awesome show! Brilliant writing, excellent acting – a fine and entertaining production. So refreshing to see and hear examples of diverse African-American lives and experiences, and the courage to address so many important issues facing all Americans today. We need more voices like this on the air !!! Can’t wait for season 3

2
-2
Reply
Ricky

Cancel

3
-3
Reply
sumrasist

cancel

6
-4
Reply
Gary

RENEW.
A great and timely show.

4
-7
Reply
Mee mee moonlight

Renew!

4
-4
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
9
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x