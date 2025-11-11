Outlander: Season Eight; Starz Releases Premiere Date & Poster for Final Episodes

The return date for the eighth and final season of Outlander has been set. Starz released a teaser and new poster announcing the March premiere date for the series.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos star in the time travel series, which follows Claire Randall (Balfe) as she travels through time.

Starz shared the following about the series’ return:

“STARZ announced today a Friday, March 6, 2026, premiere date for the eighth and final season of the groundbreaking, time-traveling romance “Outlander,” alongside unforgettable new key art featuring the iconic couple who fans have followed for the past decade. In the final chapter of “Outlander,” a heart-wrenching journey lies ahead for Claire and Jamie’s enduring love story. Audiences can anticipate tender romance and the edge-of-your-seat drama “Outlander” fans have come to cherish over the past eight seasons, as the celebrated and genre-defining series approaches its epic conclusion. New episodes of the groundbreaking romance will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Seasons One through Seven of “Outlander” are available now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, catch up before the season 8 epic conclusion. Season Seven of “Outlander” delivered an epic blend of history, heartache and high-stakes drama as the Frasers found themselves swept into the turmoil of the American Revolution. The season ended with Jamie’s fateful decision to resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire. Meanwhile, after an emotional family reunion, the MacKenzies needed to decide where and when to settle next, and a haunting cliffhanger left fans questioning the true fate of Claire and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith. As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

The teaser for season eight of Outlander is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Starz series? Will you be sad to see it come to an end?