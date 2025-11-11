Honest Renovations: Season Four Renewal and Third Holiday Special Set for Roku Series

Get ready for more Honest Renovations. Roku has renewed the series for a fourth season. Viewers will see a third holiday special hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis.

Roku revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Coming on the heels of a successful third season, Roku Originals has officially renewed the fan-favorite series “Honest Renovations” for a fourth season. Set to premiere in 2026, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will return as executive producers and stars of the show. Season three, which debuted in August 2025, ranked #1 on The Roku Channel during its opening month*.

This season, Alba and Mathis are heading to the East Coast to help a new group of deserving families – marking an exciting evolution for the series. While staying true to the heart of Honest Renovations, season four will go beyond just transforming homes, diving deeper into the everyday challenges and personal journeys of each family. Viewers can expect even more heartfelt moments, candid conversations, and jaw-dropping reveals as the show explores how meaningful design can spark lasting change both inside and outside the home.

Additionally, Roku has greenlit a third installment of “Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover,” set to premiere during the 2026 holiday season. Roku continues to build on the franchise with seasonal specials designed to connect with viewers during the most meaningful time of year.

“The emotional depth and authenticity of ‘Honest Renovations’ continue to drive strong engagement on our platform,” said Olivia LaRoche, Head of Alternative, Roku Originals. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and expanding this beloved series into a new location and an all-new holiday special.”

“We can’t wait for viewers to join us on the East Coast as we continue to laugh, learn, and transform homes in season 4,” said Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis. “After seeing seasons 1,2, and 3 all debut as the #1 title on The Roku Channel, we’re even more reminded why we started this journey – to create spaces that truly reflect who they are and to show how meaningful design can change lives for the better.”

“Honest Renovations” season four is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment, MGM Television, Summit House Entertainment, and Rahmath Productions. Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick and Jordana Starr will also serve as executive producers. The special is overseen by Olivia LaRoche and Louisa Lenander Friedman on behalf of Roku Originals.”