The Great American Baking Show: The Roku Channel Previews Celebrity Halloween Special

The Great American Baking Show is returning later this week with its brand-new Celebrity Halloween Special. The special will feature comedians Leslie Jones, Adam Pally, Patton Oswalt, and Rachel Dratch competing with hosts Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells overseeing the action. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge the competition.

The Roku Channel shared the following about the series:

“Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome four celebrities to the iconic Baking Show tent for a spook-tacular Halloween special. Stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, SNL legend Rachel Dratch, comedian Leslie Jones, and actor-comedian Adam Pally whisk, bake, and decorate their way through three hair-raising Halloween baking challenges. From creepy confections to ghoulishly creative desserts, these stars will put their baking skills to the test. Only one will scare up a win and claim the Star Baker title.”

The preview for the Halloween special is below. The special is set to air on Wednesday.

