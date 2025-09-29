9-1-1: Nashville: ABC Previews Family Drama and Disasters in New Ryan Murphy Series

9-1-1: Nashville arrives on ABC next week, and the network is giving viewers a look at the latest addition to the 9-1-1 franchise.

Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey star in the series, which follows the first responders in the city of Nashville. The series will follow them as they face challenges on the job and their family dramas at home.

9-1-1: Nashville arrives on October 9th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new 9-1-1 series next week?