High Potential: Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) to Recur on ABC Legal Drama Starring Kaitlin Olson

ABC‘s High Potential has added to its cast. Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) will recur in the new legal drama coming to the network this fall. It was going to launch during the current 2023-24 TV season, but it was delayed due to the 2023 industry strikes.

Adapted by Drew Goddard from a French series, the High Potential series, which stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes, follows a mom (Olson) with exceptional crime-solving skills who is enlisted by the police department after they see her abilities in action. She’s paired with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Sunjata).

Deadline revealed the following about Dillahunt’s role:

Dillahunt will portray Lieutenant Melon, a bit of a jerk who heads up the Robbery Division of the LAPD precinct, but he’d much rather be running Major Crimes. He believes he was unfairly passed over in favor of Selena and finds every opportunity to remind her.

High Potential will launch this fall and air on Tuesday nights. A specific premiere date will be announced later. Here’s a preview:

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new ABC series when it debuts this fall?