All’s Fair: Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Hulu Legal Drama from Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian

All’s Fair is headed to Hulu. The new legal drama from Ryan Murphy (American Crime Story) and Kim Kardashian (the 12th season of American Horror Story) will star Kardashian, and she will be joined by veteran actors Halle Berry and Glenn Close, per Deadline.

Murphy is calling the series a ” high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” and will follow an all-female-led law firm. Kardashian will play the most successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles, and the owner of the firm. Details about Berry’s and Close’s roles were not revealed.

American Horror Stories producer Joe Baken and Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz, who wrote season two of Murphy’s Feud series, aka Capote Vs. The Swans, will pen the new Hulu series.

This is the first series under Murphy’s new deal with Disney and Hulu already produces The Kardashians, a very popular reality series. As is typical of Murphy’s projects, very few details have been made available.

What do you think? Will you check out All’s Fair when it arrives on Hulu?