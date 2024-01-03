Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two; Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, and More Join Hulu Series

Nine Perfect Strangers has added to its cast for season two. Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Lucas Englander, and King Princess are joining Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin in the cast for the Hulu series.

The eight will join Nicole Kidman, who starred in season one and is an executive producer for the drama based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. However, her on-screen involvement for season two is still being worked out.

Deadline revealed the following about what viewers will see during season two:

“Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. Bartlett will play Brian, Baranski is Victoria, Murphy will portray Imogen, de Leon will play Agnes, Richardson-Sellers is Wolfie, King Princess will portray Tina, Aydin will play Matteo and Englander is Martin.”

Nine Perfect Strangers premiered on Hulu in September 2021. Initially set to be a limited series, the streaming service ordered a second season after its extreme popularity.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?