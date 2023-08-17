American Horror Stories: Season Three of Hulu Spin-Off Series Gets October Premiere Date

American Horror Stories is returning soon for its third season. Hulu announced that the American Horror Story spin-off series, from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will return for a four-episode event ahead of Halloween. Collider reports that no details about the episodes or cast have been revealed yet.

The premiere date for season 12 of American Horror Story was also announced earlier this week. The first half of the season arrives in September.

Hulu revealed more about American Horror Stories in a press release.

“American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.”

A poster for American Horror Stories season three is below. The event arrives on October 26th.

