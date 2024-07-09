The Agency: Richard Gere Joins Political Thriller Series on Paramount+ With Showtime

Richard Gere is headed to TV for the first time in his career. The actor, best known for Pretty Woman and many other movies during his long career, has joined the cast of The Agency. He will star alongside Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in the espionage political thriller. The Paramount+ With Showtime series is currently filming in London.

A remake of a French series, The Agency revolves around Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites and they are both hurled into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Per Deadline, Gere chose The Agency from a pool of several other television roles offered to him over recent months. In the series, he will play “Bosko, the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent.”

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said the following about Gere’s casting in the series:

“Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays. We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Showtime’s latest thriller.”

A premiere date for The Agency has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Agency when it airs?