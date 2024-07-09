Futurama: Season 12 Trailer and Key Art Released by Hulu Ahead This Month’s Premiere

Time for more Futurama! The animated sci-fi comedy series is returning for its 12th season later this month, and new key art and a trailer have been released by Hulu. The series has already been renewed for two more seasons, through season 14.

The Futurama series, which debuted in 1999 on FOX, stars John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, and Dave Herman. The story follows a pizza delivery boy who is accidentally frozen in 1999 and then defrosted in 2999.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ upcoming season in a press release.

Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.

Season 12 of Futurama debuts on July 29th. The new key art and trailer are below.

