Thursday TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July, Masters of Illusion, Ghosts, America’s Funniest Home Videos, COPA America

Macy's 4 Th of July Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals.  Sports: Conmebol COPA America: QuarterfinalsSpecials: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Reruns: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Elsbeth, Fire Country, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and The Conners.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


